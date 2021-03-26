Manchester United transfer news: Bruno Fernandes could help convince Pedro Neto to move to Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes could have a role to play in convincing Pedro Neto to join Manchester United this summer.

According to Football Insider, the presence of a respected international teammate might persuade the Wolverhampton Wanderers winger to swap the Molineux for Old Trafford.

Neto plays alongside Fernandes for Portugal and they were both involved in a 1-0 win over Azerbaijan as Fernado Santos’ side started their World Cup qualifying campaign in unconvincing fashion.

It was only Neto’s second game for the senior team, having scored on his debut against Andorra in November.

The 21-year-old rose through the ranks at Braga, spending time on loan at Lazio before joining Wolves in August 2019.

He has since developed a reputation as one of the Premier League’s most promising young wide players, registering five goals and four assists this season.

Neto has been linked with £50million moves to Liverpool and Man United recently, but the Red Devils believe that Fernandes could be a decisive factor.

The attacking midfielder has arguably been the best player in English football over the last year or so, creating and scoring goals at a spectacular rate.

Fernandes joined United from Sporting CP for an initial fee of £47million last January and immediately made his presence felt.

He has become the talisman for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team, assuming a great deal of creative responsibility and driving United forward in tight games.

Fernandes is five years older than Neto, who has the potential to blossom into a world-class winger with continued exposure to the demands of top-level football.

He is part of a sizeable Portuguese contingent at Wolves, which also includes Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Daniel Podence.