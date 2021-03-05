Manchester United transfer news: Bruno Fernandes ready to commit his future to the club

Manchester United are preparing to offer Bruno Fernandes a new and improved contract, according to reports.

The Portugal international has been a revelation since joining the club from Sporting CP in January of last year.

Fernandes made a major impact at Old Trafford last term and helped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side finish third in the Premier League.

He has continued in the same vein this time around, with only Mohamed Salah having scored more than his 15 goals in the top flight.

Fernandes has also provided 10 assists as United target another top-four finish.

The attacking midfielder’s form has dipped a little in recent weeks, but he remains an integral part of Solskjaer’s side.

And that has not escaped the attention of the powers that be at Old Trafford, who are said to be lining up a new deal for Fernandes.

According to The Sun , the 26-year-old is set to put pen to paper on a new contract worth in the region of £200,000 per week.

That represents a 100 per cent increase on his current deal, which is only the seventh-best at the club.

United are keen to tie him down to fresh terms to ward off potential interest from elsewhere and to reward their star man for his performances over the last 14 months.

However, Fernandes will still receive a lower basic salary than Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba and David de Gea.

Solskjaer has suggested he could prevent Fernandes from joining up with Portugal for the international break later this month.

UK government coronavirus restrictions would force Fernandes to quarantine for 10 days should he leave the country.

"We've not sat down and made a proper call on that one but it doesn't make sense if you lose your player for 10 days of isolation, of course it doesn't,” the United boss said.

"We're the ones paying the players and from what I understand FIFA have given the rules that they don't have to be released.

"So I would think that's going to be a hard call to make to let them go and play in red list countries, yeah.

"I want Bruno of course, ready against Brighton and hopefully that we are through in Europe and against Tottenham after that break, of course I do."

