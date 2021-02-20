Manchester United transfer news: Club to open contract talks with Edinson Cavani

Manchester United will discuss a contract extension with Edinson Cavani, whose current deal expires at the end of the season.

The Uruguayan joined the Red Devils in October after being released by PSG and has the option of an extra year at Old Trafford.

Speaking to the media after Thursday night’s 4-0 Europa League win over Real Sociedad in Turin, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that United would “sit down with [Cavani] and speak with him in the near future”.

Manchester Evening News recently reported that United have not yet triggered an extension for Cavani, but “it looks like he has a few years left in him,” said Solskjaer on Boxing Day.

Cavani, who has played and scored at three World Cups for Uruguay, helping them to reach the semi-finals in 2010, has netted seven times in 24 appearances for United, most recently in the 3-3 Premier League draw with Everton.

The 34-year-old missed Thursday’s game with a “muscle injury” but will be assessed ahead of the visit of Newcastle on Sunday.

With Manchester City now holding a commanding ten-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, United’s title challenge is all but over, but Cavani is bound to play an important part in securing successive top four finishes for the first time in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE Liverpool need to focus on the Champions League – but how will it affect their Premier League campaign?

INTERVIEW David Ginola: “People said I was more focused on modelling and L’Oreal – I wanted to prove them wrong”

QUIZ Can you name the Europa League top scorers of every season since 2010?