Manchester United transfer news: Club tracking Slavia Prague starlet Abdallah Sima

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Slavia Prague forward Abdallah Sima, according to reports.

The 19-year-old is enjoying an excellent breakthrough campaign with the Czech club, having scored 19 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions.

Four of those strikes came in 11 Europa League outings, as Slavia knocked out Leicester and Rangers en route to the quarter-finals.

The Czech side were knocked out at that stage by Arsenal, who have also been monitoring Sima.

And according to the Manchester Evening News , United are set to add their name to the teenager’s list of suitors.

Sima, who made his debut for the Senegal national team last month, is under contract at Slavia until 2024.

However, his current employers could cash in on the forward this summer if another club meets their asking price.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly keen to bolster his attacking ranks ahead of a potential Premier League title tilt next term.

Edinson Cavani is rumoured to be on his way to Boca Juniors, which would leave United needing a replacement at the top of the pitch.

Sima has primarily been used on the right-hand side of Slavia’s attack this season, but most observers believe his long-term future is as a centre-forward.

United signed right-sided attackers Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri last summer, so they are also likely to view Sima as an option through the middle.

The 19-year-old might not be a first-team regular at Old Trafford next season, but the club has tried to lower the average age of the squad during Solskjaer’s time in charge.

And the Manchester Evening News claims that United’s recruitment strategy now includes an ambition to sign the best teenagers in the world.

The Red Devils return to action against Roma in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday.

