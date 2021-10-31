Manchester United transfer news: Donny van de Beek ready to force Old Trafford exit

Donny van de Beek is ready to quit Manchester United after a frustrating 18 months at the club, according to reports.

The Dutchman arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax in the summer of 2020 in a deal worth £35.7m.

Yet the midfielder has found game time hard to come by throughout his time in Manchester.

Van de Beek featured in exactly half of United's Premier League games last term, but only four of those appearances were starts.

He has played for just five minutes in the league so far this season despite United's struggles.

Van de Beek could have departed Old Trafford in the summer, at least on a temporary basis.

Everton were among the clubs interested in the Netherlands international, whose agent claimed United blocked a move away.

"There was a lot of interest from Italy, Germany, England, so that looked good," Guido Albers told Voetbal International.

"But you need the co-operation of the club, and it looked like they would, but ultimately they didn't.

"Disappointed, but also assuring for him, so that he will get his chance, and will get his minutes, but this will become clear in due time.

"He's been promised that before, but we came to a clear agreement about this with the club, so we have all faith that it will happen now."

Van de Beek's lack of minutes since those comments mean he is ready to force through a move in January.

That is according to the Sunday Mirror, which reports that the Dutchman has changed his agent in order to seal a switch away from Old Trafford.

Van de Beek is concerned for his international future having recently been dropped from the Netherlands squad.

The 24-year-old is desperate to start playing regular football again and will consider any offers he receives.

United might not be prepared to sell him just yet, but they will surely consider any proposals to take Van de Beek on loan.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

FEATURE Liverpool's revival: 5 reasons Jurgen Klopp's Reds are so good right now

QUIZ! Can you name every Premier League club's stat-holders?

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans