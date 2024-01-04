Manchester United want Premier League sensation to reinvigorate their attack: report

Manchester United want to make Michael Olise one of their first signings of the Jim Ratcliffe era, according to reports.

Ratcliffe's INEOS group completed its purchase of a minority stake in United on Christmas Eve, with the Glazer family handing over control of football operations to the new shareholders.

United are expected to bolster their squad in the next two transfer windows after a poor first half of the 2023/24 campaign.

As well as being eliminated prematurely from the Champions League and EFL Cup, Erik ten Hag's team sit a lowly eighth in the Premier League table.

United, who are nine points adrift of the top four, have particularly struggled in attack, scoring only 22 goals up to now.

The Red Devils have been outscored by the likes of Luton, Brentford and Nottingham Forest, so it is no surprise that they are looking to strengthen their attacking options in the winter window.

According to the Standard, United are weighing up a move for Crystal Palace winger Olise, who has scored five goals and provided one assist in his last eight appearances.

The report states that a move will not happen in January, but United could lay the groundwork ahead of a potential summer switch.

Olise came close to joining Chelsea last summer, only for Palace to persuade him to sign a new deal at Selhurst Park instead.

His current contract is said to include a release clause which United may need to trigger if they want to sign him.

However, the Red Devils are unlikely to be the only club in the market for the Frenchman, who has also been linked with Manchester City in the past.

With Jadon Sancho on his way out of Old Trafford and Antony yet to convince following his move to the club in 2022, United are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United are considering a shock move for a Casemiro replacement, reports say.

United have been joined by Chelsea in the race to sign a defender who has been compared to Raphael Varane.

And this damning stat sums up how poor United have been in the 2023/24 season.