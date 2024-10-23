Manchester United in talks to sign the next Cristiano Ronaldo: report

Manchester United are rumoured to be in talks with a Portuguese star already being dubbed the next Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils have found success in the past when scouting players from Portugal, with Ronaldo, Luis Nani and Bruno Fernandes just three standout examples. Diogo Dalot also arrived from FC Porto during Jose Mourinho's reign.

But with the club's new focus a clear nod to the future, reports are already linking Erik ten Hag's side with another prospect. INEOS hasn't been shy in splashing the cash so far and could well sanction another transfer in order to beat their European competitors.

Manchester United linked with Sporting Lisbon superstar Geovany Quenda

According to teamTALK, Manchester United are being linked with a move for Sporting Lisbon winger Geovany Quenda.

The 17-year-old is regarded as one of Portuguese football’s hottest prospects and is already being dubbed the next 'Ronaldo' by those who have watched him.

The report states how Sporting have already slapped a whopping €100m (£83.2m) release clause on the teenager, who only made his first-team debut back in August and was ranked at no.39 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season.

He then became the youngest player - aged 17 years and 95 days - to score for the club, netting the third goal in a 4–3 loss to rivals Porto in the 2024 Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira.

Having already been called up to the national team by manager Roberto Martinez, Quenda spoke of his admiration for Ronaldo, who continues to extend his legacy as one of the greatest players of all time.

“He was going up and I was going down," began the 17-year-old speaking to Canal 11. "When I rang the elevator, he was going up and he appeared. I was a bit embarrassed, but that’s normal! I didn’t say anything. He’s an example for everyone, for all the kids who dream of being footballers."

In FourFourTwo's view, the Red Devils need to shift Antony and or another winger in order to make way for Quenda's rumoured arrival at the Theatre of Dreams.

Chelsea and Manchester City are also said to have watched the exciting teenager in action, with a whole host of European clubs set to battle for his signature in the future.

Who is Geovany Quenda?

Geovany Quenda is a 17-year-old forward who currently plays for Sporting Lisbon. He has already been capped at Under-21 level with Portugal.

Quenda has already featured for Sporting in the UEFA Champions League and looks like a real livewire for Ruben Amorim's side.