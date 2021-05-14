Manchester United transfer news: Jadon Sancho pushing agent to agree Old Trafford move

Jadon Sancho has instructed his agent to secure a move to Manchester United this summer, according to reports.

The Borussia Dortmund winger was United’s leading transfer target before the start of this season.

The Red Devils were not able to get a deal over the line, however, with Dortmund refusing to lower their asking price for one of their prized assets.

United have long expected to renew their interest in the England international at the end of the current campaign.

Sancho is thought to be keen to leave Dortmund after four successful years at Signal Iduna Park.

According to the Manchester Evening News , the 21-year-old has told his agent to do everything he can to make the move to United happen this time around.

Sancho was disappointed his representative Emeka Obasi failed to finalise a transfer to Old Trafford last year.

A deal should be easier to do this summer, with Dortmund hinting that Sancho is available to sign.

Sporting director Michael Zorc has confirmed that the club has a “gentleman’s agreement” with the forward that will allow him to seek pastures new as long as certain conditions are met.

However, Sancho could still miss out on a move to United for the second summer running.

Recent reports stated that the winger is no longer a priority for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side due to the emergence of Mason Greenwood.

However, that suggestion could just be part of a negotiating ploy from United, who will be keen to strike a deal for the lowest few possible.

Sancho has enjoyed another fine season for Dortmund, scoring 14 goals and providing 18 assists in 35 appearances.

BVB face are on course to secure a top-four finish in the Bundesliga having recently overturned a seven-point deficit, and triumphed in the DFB-Pokal on Thursday.