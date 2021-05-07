Manchester United transfer news: Jose Mourinho wants David de Gea reunion at Roma

Incoming Roma manager Jose Mourinho is considering a summer swoop for David de Gea, according to reports.

The Serie A side announced on Tuesday that the Portuguese will replace Paulo Fonseca as the club’s manager next season.

Mourinho has already begun working on recruitment plans for the summer, as he attempts to get Roma back into the Champions League.

The Giallorossi are currently 14 points adrift of the top four in Serie A and were eliminated from the Europa League by Manchester United on Thursday.

De Gea started between the sticks in the second leg of the semi-final, which Roma won 3-2 following a 6-2 loss at Old Trafford a week prior.

However, the Spain international has been demoted to United’s No.2 in the Premier League, with Dean Henderson given a chance to impress by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Henderson has generally performed well to date and looks set to be United’s first-choice goalkeeper next term.

De Gea is not willing to spend the season on the bench and is said to be eyeing a move away from Old Trafford.

And according to Todofichajes , Mourinho is interested in bringing the 30-year-old to the Stadio Olimpico.

The Spanish publication reports that De Gea’s former manager at United will be given a big say in the transfer market this summer.

Mourinho has supposedly requested the goalkeeper, but Roma could face competition from Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

The report suggests that United would be open to selling the Spaniard, although it remains to be seen whether Roma could afford to meet their asking price.

United’s 8-5 aggregate victory over Fonseca’s side means they will face Villarreal in the Europa League final on May 26.

De Gea has the chance to win the tournament for a third time, having triumphed in 2010 with Atletico and 2017 with his current employers.

