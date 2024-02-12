Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants exciting young star as his first signing: report

Manchester United's pursuit of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise for the upcoming summer transfer window has received a boost, with the latest reports suggesting that the youngster is enticed by the prospect of a move to Old Trafford.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Olise is a target for Sir Jim Ratcliffe , who recently acquired a 25% stake in the club through INEOS, and the player is open to a move.

United , who did not reinforce their squad during the winter transfer window, are looking to overhaul the club in the summer, with Olise emerging as a target with a reported release clause of around £60 million in his contract.

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to bring the squad's age down (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ratcliffe is aiming to lower the age profile of future signings by manager Erik ten Hag, but Manchester City and Liverpool have also been linked. Olise's standout performances for Crystal Palace have garnered attention from the Premier League’s elite clubs ahead of the season’s end.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport : "Even though Olise signed a new contract in the aftermath of Chelsea failing to trigger his complicated release clause, there is absolutely no doubt that he is a potential 2024 departure.

"Manchester United's old regime, before INEOS, really like Olise and he is tempted by the prospect of a move to Old Trafford as well.

Ratcliffe is a huge fan of Olise (Image credit: Getty Images)

"All indications are that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS will endorse that move because, as part of their due diligence when coming into the football club, they were aware of any historical transfer plans that were for January - even though nothing materialised - and also any window planning for the summer.

"There is continuity between Manchester United's current recruitment team and anything INEOS do. They like a profile like Olise, so he can be termed a concrete target ahead of the summer."

