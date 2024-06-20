Manchester United given green light for shock Canadian superstar deal, with club confirming imminent transfer: report

Manchester United are looking to bring in a Canadian star, as the INEOS era begins

Manchester United are looking at bringing in a Canadian star on the move this summer.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has not yet made a signing since assuming control of the Red Devils earlier this year. The backroom team have all been assembled, however, with Erik ten Hag retaining his job in the dugout.

