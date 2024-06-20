Manchester United given green light for shock Canadian superstar deal, with club confirming imminent transfer: report

Manchester United are looking at bringing in a Canadian star on the move this summer.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has not yet made a signing since assuming control of the Red Devils earlier this year. The backroom team have all been assembled, however, with Erik ten Hag retaining his job in the dugout.

And now, there could be a significant first buy for Manchester United, with Ratcliffe moving fast for a superstar available this summer.

Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is yet to make a signing (Image credit: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The i reports that Jonathan David is a target for United, with Lille's president confirming that the Canadian star is set to leave Ligue 1 this summer.

David has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs over the years but has never made to the move to England, with the French side always demanding too much for potential suitors. With the price said to be lowered to £25 million this summer, however, United are said to have an interest.

In FourFourTwo's view, the star could be a well-priced addition to the squad as a different option up front to Rasmus Hojlund – but the move is far from close at this second. This is also a huge surprise, given that United have not been linked with David before.

Lille's Canadian forward Jonathan David is leaving France this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

With United only at the ‘interest’ stage of this move without having opened discussions with Lille, it seems as if David is only one of a few options currently on the table for Ratcliffe and co.

The 24-year-old is worth €50m, according to Transfermarkt.

