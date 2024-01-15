Manchester United in talks for first signing of the Jim Ratcliffe era, with winning bid value revealed for wonderkid sensation: report

By Mark White
published

Manchester United are still locked onto a key target, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Red Devils reign is set to begin with a wonderkid in talks over a move

Manchester United investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are still in talks with a wonderkid over a move to become Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first signing as minority stakeholder.

Ratcliffe was in attendance for the Red Devils' 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Sunday, sat alongside legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson to see his new side. While Erik ten Hag's side capitalised on moments of brilliance, however, it was a performance that highlighted the need for strengthening across the team.

Now, Ratcliffe and Manchester United have been told exactly how much they'll have to pay to land their first target of the new regime.

Manchester United investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe of INEOS talks to Sir Alex Ferguson in the directors box ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on January 14, 2024 in Manchester, England.

Manchester United investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe watched United's 2-2 draw against Tottenham with Sir Alex Ferguson (Image credit: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla via Sport Italia has claimed that Atalanta star Giorgio Scalvini is being tracked over a big-money move following rumours last week, while revealing how much it'll take to sign him from Gian Piero Gasperini's side.

“There was a proposal from Manchester United for Giorgio Scalvini, rejected by Atalanta,” Pedulla says. “It will take at least €60 million (£51.6m) to take him away from Bergamo, but in this season, he will not leave, like Ederson and [Teun] Koopmeiners.”

Italian wonderkid Scalvini is capable of playing both as a centre-back and a defensive midfielder and was named at No.22 of FourFourTwo's most exciting teenagers to watch this season, as we noted that, "He has good reading of play, he's calm under pressure and his passing range is good."

Giorgio Scalvini of Atalanta BC in action during the Serie A TIM match between ACF Fiorentina and Atalanta BC at Stadio Artemio Franchi on September 17, 2023 in Florence, Italy.

Giorgio Scalvini is on Manchester United's wishlist (Image credit: Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Regardless of Pedulla's claims of La Dea not wanting to relinquish their top stars midseason, it's unlikely that United have the £50m or so needed to prise Scalvini away from Serie A this month. Any move for the star would have to be creatively structured with a loan and eventual mandatory fee.

Scalvini is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt

