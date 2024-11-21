Manchester United in talks to sign 'the next Thierry Henry' in huge statement of intent: report

Manchester United are accelerating a deal for a striking sensation compared to the legendary Thierry Henry.

Ruben Amorim takes charge of Manchester United for the first time this weekend against Ipswich Town, when Premier League action returns. The Portuguese, ranked at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, is still getting to grips with his squad, and will look to employ a 3-4-3 to begin at Old Trafford.

While Manchester United have a stacked squad of attacking talents following the Erik ten Hag era, however, Amorim is now keen on adding another forward, with one A-lister linked.

Manchester United have opened discussions over a new forward

Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund may yet have competition up front (Image credit: Getty Images)

United have been linked with new strikers all season, with Joshua Zirkzee struggling at the club.

Amorim has a ‘gentleman's agreement’ not to pursue Viktor Gyokeres in January, forcing him to look further afield.

Gyokeres isn't for sale to United (Image credit: Getty Images)

French outlet Le10 Sport claims that United have registered their interest for Randal Kolo Muani. Given that they don't have the funds to sign the Frenchman at current, they could bring him in on loan.

Compared favourably to compatriot Thierry Henry, Kolo Muani rose to prominence at Eintracht Frankfurt but has struggled to replicate that kind of form in Ligue 1. A move could see a change in fortune though, with Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique not fully trusting the forward up.

“Kolo Muani has a languid dribbling style and immense turn of speed that were hallmarks of Henry's game – especially at a young age,” the Bundesliga's official website wrote in April 2023. “He bears similar strength on the ball and a cheekiness to his play that will leave Bundesliga defenders both in his wake and cutting frustrated figures.”

The report states that PSG would like to sign a new striker, having still failed to fill the void that Kylian Mbappe left over the summer. That can only happen with an exit.

Randal Kolo Muani hasn't really settled at PSG (Image credit: Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this is a far likelier deal to happen than Gyokeres and one to watch in the coming months. Kolo Muani is still a hugely talented player and a loan move would provide support for Hojlund without a commitment to drop him for a more senior figure.

Kolo Muani is valued at €40 million by Transfermarkt, with a contract that runs until 2028.