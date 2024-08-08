'Dream Manchester United transfer' is ON, with former star ready to return: report

Manchester United might be about to sign a former player, ahead of the new season.

That's according to one report, which states that the new INEOS ownership are getting creative in the transfer market. New minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reshaped his backroom team and already delivered two major coups in Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro.

But the work doesn't stop there. Manchester United have hit a couple of stumbling blocks in recent weeks with other moves they're looking to pull off – but now have the opportunity to re-sign a familiar face in a ‘dream’ move.

Italian transfer guru Fabirizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that Sofyan Amrabat is a serious option for United to explore if their move for Manuel Ugarte stalls further.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ugarte has been linked for weeks but the Red Devils are reportedly deterred by the asking price of the French champions. Most cost-effective options, such as Youssouf Fofana, have been touted.

“Amrabat is also waiting for Manchester United to see what’s going to happen in the next weeks,” Romano said. “At the moment, [his] intention [is] to leave Fiorentina and [he is] open to returning to Manchester United.”

The move has been described as a ‘dream’ for Amrabat by TEAMtalk – but in FourFourTwo's opinion, last season's loanee seems like a last resort. If the Red Devils were seriously interested in signing him, they would have activated the £20 million clause to do so at the end of last season.

If United are to explore a move for the midfielder, they would have to negotiate it from scratch. Having pursued the likes of Fofana and Sander Berge since, however, suggests that they won't return for Amrabat.

The 27-year-old is worth €22m, as per Transfermarkt. His contract expires next summer.

