Manchester United: The truth about Bruno Fernandes 'ultimatum' claims after Erik ten Hag interruption

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has hit the headlines despite his post-match interview after the Red Devils beat Newcastle being entirely un-noteworthy

Bruno Fernandes has told Manchester United that he is happy to stay at the club as long as the feeling is mutual. Which... makes him like pretty much every other footballer in the world who is content at their current club.

Returning from injury, the midfielder once again ran the show in the middle of the park in Wednesday evening’s 3-2 win over Newcastle United, posing the visitors constant problems with well-placed balls over the top as Erik ten Hag’s side picked the Magpies off on the counter-attack.

