New Order legend Peter Hook on his Sir Alex Ferguson encounter, life as Ronaldo’s neighbour and Manchester United woes

By
published

The former New Order bassist and Manchester United fan has been talking about his love for the club

Sir Alex Ferguson
Sir Alex Ferguson

As one of Manchester’s most famous sons, Peter Hook has never been shy of discussing his love of Manchester United.

The former Joy Division and New Order bassist is an icon of the city and during his 45-year music career, he has had plenty of run-ins with famous Red Devils, not least an amusing encounter with Sir Alex Ferguson

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.