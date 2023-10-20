Manchester United ready to table £44m January bid for Spanish wonderkid in big statement of intent: report

Manchester United and Newcastle United are among the clubs considering a January move for Valencia youngster Javi Guerra, say reports.

The 20-year-old midfielder has started the 2023/24 campaign in fine form, scoring three goals in nine La Liga games.

Guerra has a deal with Valencia until 2027, which includes a release clause of €100 million (£87m), but that hasn’t put off potential mid-season suitors.

Ten Hag is looking for mid-season reinforcements (Image credit: Getty Images)

That is according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, who report that Manchester United, Newcastle and Bayern Munich are tracking Guerra.

United are said to be ready to offer around €50m (£44m) for the midfielder’s signature in January.

Valencia will be resistant to the prospect of losing their brightest young talent, but an offer on that scale could tempt them to cash in.

Guerra is a Spain Under-21 international who broke into the Valencia first team at the end of last season.

He featured in the final 10 games of the 2022/23 campaign for the Spanish club, scoring one goal, and has gone on to appear in every match this season.

Guerra, who was named La Liga Under-23 player of the month in September, is valued by Transfermarkt at €20 million.

