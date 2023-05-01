Manchester United report: Dutch defender confirms, 'My transfer is getting closer'

Manchester United are closing in on yet another Ajax star following an admission that a transfer is getting "closer".

Erik ten Hag moved from de Godenzonen to the Red Devils last summer and has wasted no time in raiding former Ajax stars for his Manchester United revolution. Lisandro Martinez reportedly chose United over Arsenal, while Antony was signed for a mammoth fee later in the window.

Former Ajax star Frenkie de Jong was also a target, while Christian Eriksen played for the Amsterdam outfit in his youth. Ten Hag has been linked with several other stars at the Johan Cruyff Arena, with one openly admitting that he looks like leaving the Eredivisie in the coming weeks.

Lisandro Martinez and Antony have both moved from Amsterdam to Manchester, following former boss Ten Hag (Image credit: Getty)

During an interview with Dutch source De Telegraaf (opens in new tab) – via Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) – centre-back Jurrien Timber has claimed that he is set to leave the Netherlands this summer, with both United and Liverpool chasing his signature.

Ajax are third in the Eredivisie this season, on course only to play the Europa Conerence League next term. It's been a tumultuous campaign in which manager Alfred Schreuder lost his job, with potentially a handful of big stars departing this summer, too.

“My transfer is getting closer. There is a lot of specific interest for the summer,” Timber claimed (opens in new tab).

“Last summer, Ajax asked me to renew my contract and to stay for one more season. Out of love for the club, I did this.”

Jurrien Timber has confirmed he could leave Ajax imminently (Image credit: Getty)

Manchester United are said to be in the market for new defenders, with Harry Maguire likely to leave this summer. United were in talks last summer with Timber, according to the Guardian (opens in new tab).

The Dutchman is valued at €42 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

