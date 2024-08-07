Manchester United report: Elite defender gives green light to move to Old Trafford

Manchester United are looking to follow up last month’s swoop for striker Joshua Zirkzee and defender Leny Yoro by signing a new right-back - although it’s proving to be something of a complicated situation.

The club want to bring in a new face to complete with Diogo Dalot and are looking to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka in order to free up funds to bring in a new signing.

Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui has been heavily linked, with boss Erik ten Hag said to be keen to reunite with his former Ajax charge, who also played on the same right-flank as Antony during their time together in Amsterdam.

VIDEO: EA FC 25 Upgrades: slip passes, dribbling, pass accuracy, professional fouls

But the Morocco international could end up missing out after a new name entered the fray.

Dutch international Denzel Dumfries is reportedly keen on signing for Manchester United, according to The Athletic. The Inter Milan star is in the final year of his seal at the San Siro and will not enter discussions over a new deal until the transfer window has closed.

But if that deal is going to happen, Wan-Bissaka would have to reject a move to West Ham United, who have a reported agreement in principle with Manchester United over a deal for the 26-year-old. Personal terms are not yet in place, with the former Crystal Palace defender instead favouring a move to Inter, which opens up the possibility of a swap deal.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Denzel Dumfries in action for the Netherlands during Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report adds that this has only so far been mooted by intermediaries rather than the clubs themselves, with Manchester United said to be favouring selling Wan-Bissaka to West Ham and signing Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

Talks are said to be ongoing between the Red Devils and Bayern for both Mazraoui and centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, who according to Football Insider, has told friends that ‘he wants to join Manchester United as soon as possible’ amid a transfer saga that has rumbled on for the past few weeks.

A foot injury to Yoro has ruled the French teenager out for three months, meaning Ten Hag’s side are again short at the back going into the new season.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, a swap deal between Wan-Bissaka and Dumfries, who is rated at €24million by Transfermarkt, is certainly worth looking at for the Red Devils, who will need to keep one eye on their PSR compliance this summer following their £90million double swoop. Dumfries would bring plenty of experience and helped Inter romp to the Serie A title last season and was a part of the Netherlands Euro 2024 side this summer.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United transfer solution could be hijacked by Jose Mourinho: report

Manchester United launch spectacular move for the next Paul Pogba: report

Ruud van Nistelrooy outlines 'special' Manchester United reunion amid Erik ten Hag replacement claims