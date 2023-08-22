Manchester United's fourth summer signing could be close, with player on the brink of leaving his club: report

Manchester United are chasing a fourth signing of the summer, as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster depth in his squad.

The Red Devils have started the season with mixed fortunes, having beaten Wolves but lost to Tottenham, but failing to gel as a unit. New signings Andre Onana and Mason Mount have featured, while striker Rasmus Hojlund is still injured.

Jonny Evans is still training with Manchester United, too – but a fourth signing could be on the horizon with the player seemingly desperate for a move.

Manchester United have signed one goalkeeper this summer in Andre Onana (Image credit: Mike Lawrence/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

According to The Mail, Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos is ready to leave Portuguese football after being criticised by manager Roger Schmidt.

United have been eyeing the Greek custodian as a potential backup to Onana – and should he move to Old Trafford, it could be a transfer that helps to bring in another player elsewhere.

VIDEO: Why Erik Ten Hag's Man United Isn't Working (Yet)

Dean Henderson is looking to leave United with Crystal Palace said to be interested. It would be expected for the Red Devils to recoup more money from selling their homegrown keeper than it would cost to bring Vlachodimos to the club – meaning that there would be a small net profit.

Vlachodimos would still be expected to compete with Onana, with the Stuttgart-born stopper having made over 220 appearances for Benfica – over 50 of which have come in Europe.

Odysseas Vlachodimos is on the radar for Manchester United (Image credit: Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Manchester United are believed to still want another centre-back, with Harry Maguire left out of the squad for the match against Spurs.

Vlachodimos is valued at €16m by Transfermarkt.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United transfer news is coming thick and fast as we enter the final few weeks of the summer window.

Harry Maguire could be one of seven players on their way out of Old Trafford between now and deadline day. Meanwhile, a World Cup-winning star could be about to join United from another European heavyweight.

The Manchester United season preview looks at why the Red Devils can start to dream of winning the Premier League title again, while all other 91 clubs in the top four tiers of English football are looked at, too.