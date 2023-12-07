Manchester United report: £177m worth of signings could be SOLD next month

Manchester United could be about to offload three big-money signings to fund new blood.

The Red Devils are in need of depth, having been decimated by injuries and absences since the start of the season. Erik ten Hag has needed to dig deep into his reserves, with several key stars missing swathes of the season.

But with several first-teamers earmarked for exit, Manchester United could reportedly money in outgoings, with reinvestment on the horizon for the Dutch boss.

Injuries have cursed Manchester United's season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Independent, £60m signing Casemiro, £42m signing Raphael Varane and £73m signing Jadon Sancho are all up for sale. It remains unlikely that United recoup those fees – but even a fraction would greatly help the cause.

With the Saudi Pro League a serious option to offload to, there could be scope for moving at least one or all of the out-of-favour players to the Middle East in order to extract maximum value.

VIDEO: Is Andre Onana Worth The Risk?

The problem remains that all three players have very high wages. The Red Devils may struggle to get these stars off the books because of this, limiting the options for where all three could go.

While Sancho is still young and would likely favour a loan deal to rehabilitate his international prospects, the other two are both in their thirties and seem unlikely to leave lucrative contracts in order to make Ten Hag's life easier.

Manchester United may struggle to recoup any kind of fee for Jadon Sancho right now (Image credit: Getty Images)

In an ideal world, however, United would somewhat realistically sell Sancho for at least half of what they bought him for and the former Real Madrid pair for modest fees. £50m would be a good return at this stage.

United previously tried to move on Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay in the summer, with both players performing well in recent weeks since.

