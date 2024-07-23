Every Premier League club's pre-season friendly fixtures and how to watch them
The pre-season is in full swing as teams get set for the 2024/25 campaign
While Euro 2024 has only just finished and the Olympics is around the corner, preparations for the 2024/25 Premier League season are well underway.
Teams have been back at training for a while already, the first friendlies have been played and squads are now jetting off for moneyspinning pre-season tours.
With fans desperate to get their first look at new signings (or new kits if your team's been quiet in the market), pre-season friendlies will be devoured and poured over before the real stuff starts. FourFourTwo takes a look at each Premier League team's upcoming warm-up matches and how to watch them.
VIDEO How Gareth Southgate Evolved England (And Why He HAD To Go)
Arsenal
Arsenal's preseason friendlies and how to watch
Arsenal vs Bournemouth - Thursday, July 25, 3.30am
Arsenal vs Manchester United - Sunday, July 28, 1am
Liverpool vs Arsenal - Thursday, August 1, 12.30am
Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen - Wednesday, August 7, 6pm
Arsenal vs Lyon - Sunday, August 11, 2pm
All of Arsenal's pre-season friendlies are available to purchase and stream via the Arsenal website here.
Aston Villa
Aston Villa's preseason friendlies and how to watch
Colombus Crew vs Aston Villa - Sunday, July 28, 1am
RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa - Thursday, August 1, 1am
Club America vs Aston Villa - Saturday, August 3, 10.30pm
Aston Villa vs Athletic Club - Wednesday, August 7, 7.30pm
Borussia Dortmund vs Aston Villa - Saturday, August 10, 4pm
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
All matches are available to purchase and stream via Villa TV here.
Bournemouth
Bournemouth's preseason friendlies and how to watch
Arsenal vs Bournemouth - Thursday, July 25, 3.30am
Bournemouth vs Rayo Vallecano - Sunday, August 4, 3pm
Bournemouth vs Girona - Saturday, August 10, 4.15pm
A live stream of the friendly against Arsenal in Los Angeles is available to purchase vai AFCBTV here.
Brentford
Brentford's preseason friendlies and how to watch
Benfica vs Brentford - Thursday, July 25, 8pm
Estrela Amadora vs Brentford - Tuesday, July 30, 11am
Watford vs Brentford - Saturday, August 3, 3pm
Brentford vs Wolfsburg - Friday, August 9, 7.45pm
Brentford's pre-season fixtures are available to stream on the club's official app.
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion's preseason friendlies and how to watch
Kashima Antlers vs Brighton - Wednesday, July 24, 11am
Bromley vs Brighton - Saturday, July 27, 2pm
Tokyo Verdy vs Brighton - Sunday, July 28, 10.30am
QPR vs Brighton - Saturday, August 3, 3pm
Brighton vs Villarreal - Saturday, August 10, 3pm
No details of how Brighton fans can watch their pre-season friendlies are available yet, but the QPR match will be streamed via the Championship side's website.
Chelsea
Chelsea's preseason friendlies and how to watch
Chelsea vs Wrexham - Thursday, July 25, 3.30am
Chelsea vs Celtic - Saturday, July 27, 9pm
Chelsea vs Club America - Thursday, August 1, 12.30am
Manchester City vs Chelsea, Saturday, August 3, 10.30pm
Chelsea vs Real Madrid, Wednesday, August 7, midnight
Chelsea vs Inter Milan, Sunday, August 11, 3pm
Fans will be able to purchase streams for the Wrexham, Celtic, Club America and Manchester City matches via the Chelsea website here.
The Real Madrid friendly will be available on Premier Sports 1.
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace's preseason friendlies and how to watch
Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace - Saturday, July 27, 12.30pm
Crystal Palace vs Wolves - Thursday, August 1, 1am
Crystal Palace vs West Ham, Sunday, August 4, midnight
Crystal Palace vs Nantes - Sunday, August 11, 3pm
All of Palace's pre-season friendlies are available to stream via the club's website here.
Everton
Everton's preseason friendlies and how to watch
Salford City vs Everton - Saturday, July 27, 3pm
Coventry vs Everton - Tuesday, July 30, 7.45pm
Preston vs Everton - Saturday, August 3, 3pm
Everton vs Roma - Saturday, August 10. 5pm
Everton's pre-season matches are available via the club's Everton TV service.
Fulham
Fulham's preseason friendlies and how to watch
Benfica vs Fulham - Friday, August 2, 8pm
Hoffenheim vs Fulham - Saturday, August 10, 4pm
Streaming of selected fixtures is available via the club's FFCtv service.
Ipswich Town
Ipswich Town's preseason friendlies and how to watch
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Ipswich Town - Friday, August 2, 1.30pm
Ipswich Town vs Hoffenheim - Saturday, August 3, 12.30pm
Ipswich Town vs Nice - Saturday, August 10, 12.30pm
Fans can watch the pre-season fixtures via the club's TownTV service.
Leicester City
Leicester City's preseason friendlies and how to watch
Shrewsbury Town vs Leicester City - Tuesday, June 23, 7.45pm
Leicester City vs Palermo - Friday, July 26, 7pm
Augsburg vs Leicester City - Saturday, August 3, 2.30pm
Lens vs Leicester City - Saturday, August 10, 3pm
Leicester's Foxes Hub has streams available here.
Liverpool
Liverpool's preseason friendlies and how to watch
Liverpool vs Real Betis - Saturday, July 27, 12.30am
Liverpool vs Arsenal - Thursday, August 1, 12.30am
Manchester United vs Liverpool - Sunday, August 4, 12.45am
Liverpool vs Sevilla - Sunday August 11, 12.30pm
Streams of Liverpool's pre-season fixtures are available to purchase on the club's LFCTV Go service here.
Manchester City
Manchester City's preseason friendlies and how to watch
Manchester City vs Celtic - Wednesday, July 24, 12.30am
Manchester City vs Milan - Saturday, July 27 - 11pm
Barcelona vs Manchester City - Wednesday, July 31, midnight
Manchester City vs Chelsea - Saturday, August 3, 10.30pm
You can stream these matches via the City+ service here.
Manchester United
Manchester United's preseason friendlies and how to watch
Arsenal vs Manchester United - Sunday, July 28, 1am
Manchester United vs Real Betis - Thursday, August 1, 3am
Manchester United vs Liverpool - Sunday, August 4, 12.45am
These games are all available to be streamed via MUTV.
Newcastle United
Newcastle United's preseason friendlies and how to watch
Hull City vs Newcastle United - Saturday, July 27, 2pm
Urawa Reds vs Newcastle United - Wednesday, July 31, 11.30am
Yokohama FM vs Newcastle United - Saturday, August 3, 1pm
Newcastle United vs Girona - Friday, August 9, 7.30pm
Newcastle United vs Brest - Saturday, August 10, 4pm
The club have not confirmed how to watch their pre-season tour matches, but the friendly against Hull City is available on the Championship side's Tigers+ service.
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest's preseason friendlies and how to watch
Nottingham Forest vs Millwall - Tuesday, July 23, 7pm
Elche vs Nottingham Forest - Saturday, July 27, 10am
Nottingham Forest vs Villarreal - Friday, August 2, 8pm
Olympiacos vs Nottingham Forest - Thursday, August 8, 7pm
All of Forest's pre-season matches are available to purchase via the club's website.
Southampton
Southampton's preseason friendlies and how to watch
Southampton vs Bordeaux - Wednesday, July 24 - 10am
Southampton vs Montpellier - Saturday, July 27, 10am
Oxford United vs Southampton - Wednesday, July 31, 7.30pm
Millwall vs Southampton - Saturday, August 3, 1pm
Southampton vs Lazio - Wednesday, August 7, 7.30pm
Southampton vs Getafe - Saturday, August 10, 2pm
Streams for selected matches are available on the club's Saints Play service.
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur's preseason friendlies and how to watch
Vissel Kobe vs Tottenham Hotspur - Saturday, July 27, 11am
K-League XI vs Tottenham Hotspur - Wednesday, July 31, noon
Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern Munich - Saturday, August 3, noon
Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern Munich - Saturday, August 10, 5.30pm
All matches are available to stream via the club's SpursPlay service here. And yes, they are playing Bayern twice.
West Ham United
West Ham United's preseason friendlies and how to watch
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United - Saturday, July 27, 7pm
Crystal Palace vs West Ham United - Sunday, August 4, midnight
West Ham United vs Celta Vigo - Saturday August 10, 3pm
West Ham's tour matches are available on West Ham TV here.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers' preseason friendlies and how to watch
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United - Saturday, July 27, 7pm
Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - Thursday, August 1, 1am
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs RB Leipzig - Sunday, August 4, 12.30am
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Rayo Vallecano - Saturday, August 10, 3pm
You can head to Wolves TV to purchase streams for the club's pre-season tour.
More Premier League stories
Arsenal to strike 'definitive' agreement for next signing 'in next few hours': report
Manchester City interested in Euros winner, signalling end to key player's time at club: report
Manchester United in 'concrete' talks with Bayern Munich star: report
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.