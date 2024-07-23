Every Premier League club's pre-season friendly fixtures and how to watch them

By
published

The pre-season is in full swing as teams get set for the 2024/25 campaign

Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 19, 2024 in Liverpool, England.
(Image credit: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Jump To:

While Euro 2024 has only just finished and the Olympics is around the corner, preparations for the 2024/25 Premier League season are well underway. 

Teams have been back at training for a while already, the first friendlies have been played and squads are now jetting off for moneyspinning pre-season tours.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.