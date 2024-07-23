Every Premier League club's pre-season friendly fixtures and how to watch them

While Euro 2024 has only just finished and the Olympics is around the corner, preparations for the 2024/25 Premier League season are well underway.

Teams have been back at training for a while already, the first friendlies have been played and squads are now jetting off for moneyspinning pre-season tours.

With fans desperate to get their first look at new signings (or new kits if your team's been quiet in the market), pre-season friendlies will be devoured and poured over before the real stuff starts. FourFourTwo takes a look at each Premier League team's upcoming warm-up matches and how to watch them.

Arsenal

Arsenal's preseason friendlies and how to watch

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Alamy)

Arsenal vs Bournemouth - Thursday, July 25, 3.30am

Arsenal vs Manchester United - Sunday, July 28, 1am

Liverpool vs Arsenal - Thursday, August 1, 12.30am

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen - Wednesday, August 7, 6pm

Arsenal vs Lyon - Sunday, August 11, 2pm

All of Arsenal's pre-season friendlies are available to purchase and stream via the Arsenal website here.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa's preseason friendlies and how to watch

Aston Villa captain John McGinn (Image credit: Adidas/Aston Villa)

Colombus Crew vs Aston Villa - Sunday, July 28, 1am

RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa - Thursday, August 1, 1am

Club America vs Aston Villa - Saturday, August 3, 10.30pm

Aston Villa vs Athletic Club - Wednesday, August 7, 7.30pm

Borussia Dortmund vs Aston Villa - Saturday, August 10, 4pm

All matches are available to purchase and stream via Villa TV here.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth's preseason friendlies and how to watch

Dominic Solanke of Bournemouth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Bournemouth - Thursday, July 25, 3.30am

Bournemouth vs Rayo Vallecano - Sunday, August 4, 3pm

Bournemouth vs Girona - Saturday, August 10, 4.15pm

A live stream of the friendly against Arsenal in Los Angeles is available to purchase vai AFCBTV here.

Brentford

Brentford's preseason friendlies and how to watch

Manager of Brentford, Thomas Frank (Image credit: Getty Images)

Benfica vs Brentford - Thursday, July 25, 8pm

Estrela Amadora vs Brentford - Tuesday, July 30, 11am

Watford vs Brentford - Saturday, August 3, 3pm

Brentford vs Wolfsburg - Friday, August 9, 7.45pm

Brentford's pre-season fixtures are available to stream on the club's official app.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion's preseason friendlies and how to watch

Brighton are playing two Japanese teams this summer (Image credit: Brighton/Nike)

Kashima Antlers vs Brighton - Wednesday, July 24, 11am

Bromley vs Brighton - Saturday, July 27, 2pm

Tokyo Verdy vs Brighton - Sunday, July 28, 10.30am

QPR vs Brighton - Saturday, August 3, 3pm

Brighton vs Villarreal - Saturday, August 10, 3pm

No details of how Brighton fans can watch their pre-season friendlies are available yet, but the QPR match will be streamed via the Championship side's website.

Chelsea

Chelsea's preseason friendlies and how to watch

New Chelsea bosss Enzo Maresca (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Wrexham - Thursday, July 25, 3.30am

Chelsea vs Celtic - Saturday, July 27, 9pm

Chelsea vs Club America - Thursday, August 1, 12.30am

Manchester City vs Chelsea, Saturday, August 3, 10.30pm

Chelsea vs Real Madrid, Wednesday, August 7, midnight

Chelsea vs Inter Milan, Sunday, August 11, 3pm

Fans will be able to purchase streams for the Wrexham, Celtic, Club America and Manchester City matches via the Chelsea website here.

The Real Madrid friendly will be available on Premier Sports 1.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace's preseason friendlies and how to watch

Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace (Image credit: SportImage/Sheffield United FC via Getty Images)

Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace - Saturday, July 27, 12.30pm

Crystal Palace vs Wolves - Thursday, August 1, 1am

Crystal Palace vs West Ham, Sunday, August 4, midnight

Crystal Palace vs Nantes - Sunday, August 11, 3pm

All of Palace's pre-season friendlies are available to stream via the club's website here.

Everton

Everton's preseason friendlies and how to watch

Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton (Image credit: Alamy)

Salford City vs Everton - Saturday, July 27, 3pm

Coventry vs Everton - Tuesday, July 30, 7.45pm

Preston vs Everton - Saturday, August 3, 3pm

Everton vs Roma - Saturday, August 10. 5pm

Everton's pre-season matches are available via the club's Everton TV service.

Fulham

Fulham's preseason friendlies and how to watch

Fulham manager Marco Silva (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

Benfica vs Fulham - Friday, August 2, 8pm

Hoffenheim vs Fulham - Saturday, August 10, 4pm

Streaming of selected fixtures is available via the club's FFCtv service.

Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town's preseason friendlies and how to watch

Manager of Ipswich Town, Kieran McKenna (Image credit: Getty Images)

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Ipswich Town - Friday, August 2, 1.30pm

Ipswich Town vs Hoffenheim - Saturday, August 3, 12.30pm

Ipswich Town vs Nice - Saturday, August 10, 12.30pm

Fans can watch the pre-season fixtures via the club's TownTV service.

Leicester City

Leicester City's preseason friendlies and how to watch

Steve Cooper is in charge of Leicester City

Shrewsbury Town vs Leicester City - Tuesday, June 23, 7.45pm

Leicester City vs Palermo - Friday, July 26, 7pm

Augsburg vs Leicester City - Saturday, August 3, 2.30pm

Lens vs Leicester City - Saturday, August 10, 3pm

Leicester's Foxes Hub has streams available here.

Liverpool

Liverpool's preseason friendlies and how to watch

Arne Slot, Liverpool manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Real Betis - Saturday, July 27, 12.30am

Liverpool vs Arsenal - Thursday, August 1, 12.30am

Manchester United vs Liverpool - Sunday, August 4, 12.45am

Liverpool vs Sevilla - Sunday August 11, 12.30pm

Streams of Liverpool's pre-season fixtures are available to purchase on the club's LFCTV Go service here.

Manchester City

Manchester City's preseason friendlies and how to watch

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester City vs Celtic - Wednesday, July 24, 12.30am

Manchester City vs Milan - Saturday, July 27 - 11pm

Barcelona vs Manchester City - Wednesday, July 31, midnight

Manchester City vs Chelsea - Saturday, August 3, 10.30pm

You can stream these matches via the City+ service here.

Manchester United

Manchester United's preseason friendlies and how to watch

Manchester United signing, Leny Yoro (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Manchester United - Sunday, July 28, 1am

Manchester United vs Real Betis - Thursday, August 1, 3am

Manchester United vs Liverpool - Sunday, August 4, 12.45am

These games are all available to be streamed via MUTV.

Newcastle United

Newcastle United's preseason friendlies and how to watch

Jason Tindall and Eddie Howe (Image credit: Adidas)

Hull City vs Newcastle United - Saturday, July 27, 2pm

Urawa Reds vs Newcastle United - Wednesday, July 31, 11.30am

Yokohama FM vs Newcastle United - Saturday, August 3, 1pm

Newcastle United vs Girona - Friday, August 9, 7.30pm

Newcastle United vs Brest - Saturday, August 10, 4pm

The club have not confirmed how to watch their pre-season tour matches, but the friendly against Hull City is available on the Championship side's Tigers+ service.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest's preseason friendlies and how to watch

Nuno Espirito Santo, manager of Nottingham Forest (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest vs Millwall - Tuesday, July 23, 7pm

Elche vs Nottingham Forest - Saturday, July 27, 10am

Nottingham Forest vs Villarreal - Friday, August 2, 8pm

Olympiacos vs Nottingham Forest - Thursday, August 8, 7pm

All of Forest's pre-season matches are available to purchase via the club's website.

Southampton

Southampton's preseason friendlies and how to watch

Southampton (Image credit: Southampton/Puma)

Southampton vs Bordeaux - Wednesday, July 24 - 10am

Southampton vs Montpellier - Saturday, July 27, 10am

Oxford United vs Southampton - Wednesday, July 31, 7.30pm

Millwall vs Southampton - Saturday, August 3, 1pm

Southampton vs Lazio - Wednesday, August 7, 7.30pm

Southampton vs Getafe - Saturday, August 10, 2pm

Streams for selected matches are available on the club's Saints Play service.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur's preseason friendlies and how to watch

Ange Postecoglou is gearing up for his second season at Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vissel Kobe vs Tottenham Hotspur - Saturday, July 27, 11am

K-League XI vs Tottenham Hotspur - Wednesday, July 31, noon

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern Munich - Saturday, August 3, noon

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern Munich - Saturday, August 10, 5.30pm

All matches are available to stream via the club's SpursPlay service here. And yes, they are playing Bayern twice.

West Ham United

West Ham United's preseason friendlies and how to watch

Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring against Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United - Saturday, July 27, 7pm

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United - Sunday, August 4, midnight

West Ham United vs Celta Vigo - Saturday August 10, 3pm

West Ham's tour matches are available on West Ham TV here.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers' preseason friendlies and how to watch

Gary O'Neil, manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United - Saturday, July 27, 7pm

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - Thursday, August 1, 1am

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs RB Leipzig - Sunday, August 4, 12.30am

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Rayo Vallecano - Saturday, August 10, 3pm

You can head to Wolves TV to purchase streams for the club's pre-season tour.

