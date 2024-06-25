Manchester United report: Sensational wonderkid bid 'expected', following talks
Manchester United are looking to bring in a superb wonderkid, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe targets his first signing
Manchester United are in for a hugely talented wonderkid to become the first signing of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's era.
The petrochemicals mogul invested in the Red Devils earlier this year and has set about re-structuring the backroom team tasked with recruitment. Erik ten Hag has been retained as manager, too, with signings now expected.
And though there will likely be big names joining Manchester United this summer, it's a precocious starlet who could become the first name through the door for Ratcliffe and Co.
Argentine newspaper Olé, via Sport Witness, reports that United could be on the verge of a move for defender Aaron Anselmino from Argentina.
TyC Sports in Argentina says that the wonderkid's employers, Boca Juniors, expect a bid from the 20-time English champions ahead of a move, following their report earlier this year that talks had begun.
Euro 2024: Top 10 Kits
Anselmino, however, has previously distanced himself from a transfer to Europe, saying, “My head is here at Boca: I want to win titles here and win titles with this shirt,” earlier this year.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
It's believed that the youngster has a release clause worth around €18 million. United may look to negotiate this, while Chelsea are said to be interested, too.
In FourFourTwo's view, this is a potentially exciting move but one that may well see the Argentine remaining in his home country for now on loan before moving to England later on.
Anselmino is valued at just €3m by Transfermarkt.
More Manchester United stories
Manchester United are interested in bringing Alvaro Morata to Old Trafford, while one Serie A striker is poised to join. Another superstar forward, Ruud van Nistelrooy, is in the frame to return as a coach.
In other news, Ryan Giggs is being considered for a surprise managerial role.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.