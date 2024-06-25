Manchester United report: Sensational wonderkid bid 'expected', following talks

Manchester United are in for a hugely talented wonderkid to become the first signing of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's era.

The petrochemicals mogul invested in the Red Devils earlier this year and has set about re-structuring the backroom team tasked with recruitment. Erik ten Hag has been retained as manager, too, with signings now expected.

And though there will likely be big names joining Manchester United this summer, it's a precocious starlet who could become the first name through the door for Ratcliffe and Co.

Manchester United owner Jim Ratcliffe is busy rebuilding the Red Devils (Image credit: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Argentine newspaper Olé, via Sport Witness, reports that United could be on the verge of a move for defender Aaron Anselmino from Argentina.

TyC Sports in Argentina says that the wonderkid's employers, Boca Juniors, expect a bid from the 20-time English champions ahead of a move, following their report earlier this year that talks had begun.

Anselmino, however, has previously distanced himself from a transfer to Europe, saying, “My head is here at Boca: I want to win titles here and win titles with this shirt,” earlier this year.

It's believed that the youngster has a release clause worth around €18 million. United may look to negotiate this, while Chelsea are said to be interested, too.

Aaron Anselmino is of interest to Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, this is a potentially exciting move but one that may well see the Argentine remaining in his home country for now on loan before moving to England later on.

Anselmino is valued at just €3m by Transfermarkt.

