Manchester United have agreed deal for midfield superstar – who flat-out refused Liverpool, says brutal report

Manchester United are close to signing a star of the World Cup – at the expense of Liverpool.

The Red Devils have already got one over on their rivals once this summer already. Mason Mount was linked extensively with a switch to Anfield from Chelsea towards the back end of last season, only to end up making the move to Manchester United and taking the No.7 shirt.

With Erik ten Hag's side in the Champions League, it's perhaps no wonder that they are currently experiencing a peak in their pulling powers – and now, they look set to bring another Liverpool target to Manchester instead.

Mason Mount chose Manchester United, despite rumoured interest from Liverpool (Image credit: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

According to Corriere Della Serra in Italy, Amrabat is set to say "yes to the Premier League… but not to Liverpool, who had come forward in recent days," in a blunt assessment of the Moroccan's current transfer flux.

The report states that United are waiting for the £30 million asking price to be lowered, either in the coming days from Fiorentina wanting to make the sale or after they've sold players of their own.

Amrabat has apparently agreed terms with the Red Devils – and will become their third signing of the transfer window, should the move go through, following Mount and goalkeeper Andre Onana, another buy from Serie A. There could be one more, too, with Rasmus Hojlund rumoured.

A surprise hit at the World Cup when his native Morocco finished fourth in Qatar, Amrabat is expected to slot in alongside Casemiro in Ten Hag's 4-2-3-1.

Sofyan Amrabat rose to prominence at the 2022 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

United are also said to be in the market for a centre-back.

Amrabat is valued at around €30m by Transfermarkt.

