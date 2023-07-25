Manchester United have agreed deal for midfield superstar – who flat-out refused Liverpool, says brutal report
Manchester United have agreed terms for a breakout star of the 2022 World Cup, trumping Liverpool to the transfer, while they're at it
Manchester United are close to signing a star of the World Cup – at the expense of Liverpool.
The Red Devils have already got one over on their rivals once this summer already. Mason Mount was linked extensively with a switch to Anfield from Chelsea towards the back end of last season, only to end up making the move to Manchester United and taking the No.7 shirt.
With Erik ten Hag's side in the Champions League, it's perhaps no wonder that they are currently experiencing a peak in their pulling powers – and now, they look set to bring another Liverpool target to Manchester instead.
According to Corriere Della Serra in Italy, Amrabat is set to say "yes to the Premier League… but not to Liverpool, who had come forward in recent days," in a blunt assessment of the Moroccan's current transfer flux.
The report states that United are waiting for the £30 million asking price to be lowered, either in the coming days from Fiorentina wanting to make the sale or after they've sold players of their own.
Amrabat has apparently agreed terms with the Red Devils – and will become their third signing of the transfer window, should the move go through, following Mount and goalkeeper Andre Onana, another buy from Serie A. There could be one more, too, with Rasmus Hojlund rumoured.
A surprise hit at the World Cup when his native Morocco finished fourth in Qatar, Amrabat is expected to slot in alongside Casemiro in Ten Hag's 4-2-3-1.
United are also said to be in the market for a centre-back.
Amrabat is valued at around €30m by Transfermarkt.
More Manchester United stories
Manchester United transfer news is starting to come thick and fast.
The Red Devils haven't given up hope of signing Victor Osimhen, despite the striker looking set to stay at Napoli. Meanwhile, Ten Hag and co could face competition from Arsenal in the race for Monaco and France defender Axel Disasi.
As for potential outgoings, Nottingham Forest have been linked with a double swoop for two of United's top young talents.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Mark White
By Mark White