Agent says ex Manchester United star could make shock return this summer, now that Erik ten Hag is staying
One former Manchester United player could be in line for his Old Trafford return, given that Erik ten Hag's future is assured
Manchester United have been busy bringing in new faces this summer. But one familiar one could return – thanks to Erik ten Hag.
The Dutchman's future was up in the air even after winning the FA Cup final but following a decision from the ownership, will remain in charge of the club for a third season. He has won domestic cups in his first two.
Ten Hag's tenure has been divisive among some Manchester United fans, with his say in the transfer market revoked, following some poor signings under his watch. But despite this, he may be the defining factor in the return of one player.
Agent and intermediaries Giulio Tedeschi has told Firenze Viola that Sofyan Amrabat could return to United this summer, following his loan last season. The Red Devils had an option to buy the Moroccan, but have not yet exercised it.
“Right now, in my opinion there is a concrete possibility of bringing Amrabat back to Manchester United,” he said. “In my opinion, there was some doubt also because it was not known whether Ten Hag would stay.
“Now that it’s certain that he will stay, there are grounds to think about bringing Amrabat back even on loan with obligation, or at a lower figure. The United solution is the easiest.”
The option to sign Amrabat was believed to be around £20-25 million – but according to Tedeschi, that could drop by half.
Amrabat's representatives are believed to have held talks over a return to United but in FourFourTwo's opinion, this has no chance of happening. The club have already moved onto new targets and would have already signed the player if they were serious about keeping him around for longer.
Amrabat is worth €22m, as per Transfermarkt. His contract at Fiorentina expires next summer.
