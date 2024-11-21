Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee has asked to LEAVE - after 16 games: report

Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee has asked to leave the club, after only signing in the summer.

Zirkzee joined the Red Devils on a five-year contract from Bologna in July of this year. Manchester United paid £36.5 million for the forward, as per Sky Sports, as part of Erik ten Hag's Dutch revolution.

But having scored just once in the Premier League all season long, Zirkzee has struggled in a red shirt.

Manchester United could look to move Joshua Zirkzee on this January

Ruben Amorim may yet look to integrate Zirkzee (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zirkzee enjoyed a superb season under Thiago Motta in Serie A last season. He was then included in the Netherlands squad for Euro 2024, with Motta comparing the frontman to the legendary Ronaldinho.

Italian outlet Calciomercato first linked the 23-year-old with a quick return to Italy last month, however, with Zirkzee having blanked since opening night of the Premier League season. Now, the former Bayern Munich man himself has reportedly asked to leave.

Zirkzee has scored just once for United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another Italian source, La Stampa, relayed Calciomercato has reaffirmed the player's possible exit, claiming that Juventus could well offer him a reunion with Motta.

Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik are both currently out injured, with the current Old Lady head coach Motta apparently keen on a new striker. Zirkzee could well be brought in on loan.

“The former Bologna player is unhappy and is therefore seriously considering leaving in the winter transfer window,” the report claims. “He has instructed his agents to find him another place and to try to test the waters with Juve.”

In FourFourTwo's opinion, however, it is incredibly premature to link Zirkzee with a move away.

Could Juve move for Zirkzee? (Image credit: Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)

The Italian media have consistently linked both Zirkzee and Liverpool star Federico Chiesa with moves back to Serie A ever since the league lost the pair. It could be construed as wishful thinking – as both players are still extremely new to their sides and it would be doubtful to see either club let their players leave during a season in which Premier League injuries are mounting.

Zirkzee is worth €50m according to Transfermarkt. United take on Ipswich Town this weekend when Premier League action returns.