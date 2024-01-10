Manchester United to dump young winger in 'ruthless' move for superstar midfielder: report

Manchester United are about to get ruthless in their quest to sign a new midfielder, with a young winger expected to depart as a result.

The Red Devils are looking to undertake a squad overhaul in the coming months, with INEOS billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe at the helm of football operations. January business is expected, though not a certainty, as Erik ten Hag looks to take his team further up the table.

And with defensive midfield is looking a little weak in depth at the moment, Manchester United could well let one of their young stars leave to make a deal happen.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is heading up sweeping changes at Manchester United (Image credit: Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images)

Portuguese publication A Bola claims that Sporting anchor Morten Hjulmand is being tracked for the defensive midfield position in United's system.

This comes mere months after Sofyan Amrabat was signed on loan by Ten Hag after the pair worked together in the Eredivisie. The Morrocan holding midfielder is only at Old Trafford on loan for the time being for an option to buy this summer.

The move for Hjulmand is one that may materialise over the summer, but the first steps could be made already, in the form of Facundo Pellistri's status as a United player. The Uruguayan, who joined from Penarol under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has struggled to break into the side since Ten Hag took over and may be used as a makeweight.

Morten Hjulmand is wanted by Manchester United (Image credit: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

The 22-year-old winger has made just 24 appearances for the Red Devils and has gone on two loan spells to Spanish side Alaves. TEAMtalk have labelled the transfer plan as "ruthless".

Hjulmand is valued at €26 million by Transfermarkt.

