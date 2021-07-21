Manchester United transfer news: PSG eyeing £50m deal for Paul Pogba

PSG are preparing a £50m offer for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, according to reports.

The France international faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford, with just one year left to run on his contract.

Pogba has been linked with a move away from the club for some time, and the speculation will continue unless he puts pen to paper on an extension.

Real Madrid and Juventus have been linked with the midfielder in the past, but it now appears as though PSG are at the front of the queue for his signature.

According to the Daily Mirror, the French giants are looking to raise funds so they can afford a swoop for Pogba.

PSG believe an offer of £50m would be sufficient to sign a player who will be a free agent in less than 12 months' time.

Mauricio Pochettino has already brought in Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi this summer.

Three of those players were signed as free agents, though, leaving PSG with room for a marquee signing.

The Manchester Evening News asserts that United have yet to be contacted by the French side, but that does not rule out a move taking place before the transfer window closes.

For now at least, the situation remains in United's hands. Pogba is under contract for another year and they are under no obligation to let him go before then.

Yet a formal bid from PSG could pit different elements of the club against each other. Those on the financial side might push for United to accept an offer, rather than risk losing Pogba for nothing in 2022.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is close to signing Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, would presumably want Pogba to stick around for a Premier League title tilt next term.

PSG could leave United with a difficult decision to make - or they could wait until next summer to land Pogba for nothing.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a free England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

TRANSFER WINDOW All the key dates this summer

OLYMPICS 20 men's players to keep an eye on in Tokyo

QUIZ Can you guess 50 correct answers in our big Euros quiz?