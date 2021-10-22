Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils to rival Barcelona for Dani Olmo

Manchester United are hoping to hijack Barcelona's move for RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo, according to reports.

The Spain international has spent his entire senior career to date outside his home country, and Barcelona are keen to bring him to La Liga next summer.

Olmo has been at Leipzig for close to two years but could be open to taking the next step in his career at the end of the season.

Barcelona are at the front of the queue for his signature despite their financial woes.

The Catalan club is more than £1 billion in debt, but they continue to be linked with numerous high-profile players.

But with Olmo under contract at the Red Bull Arena until 2024, Barcelona could be priced out of a transfer.

Leipzig are under no pressure to sell, although they would listen to offers which meet their unspecified asking price.

Manchester United are hoping to steal a march on Barcelona in the race to sign the attacker, reports Bild.

The Red Devils have sent scouts to watch Olmo in action and they have been impressed with his performances.

Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the 23-year-old, who played against them in the Champions League in September.

Barcelona have one advantage in the race for Olmo's signature. The Spaniard spent seven years in the club's famous La Masia academy, before joining Dinamo Zagreb in a surprise move aged 16.

Olmo may feel he has unfinished business at the Camp Nou, where he must have dreamed of playing one day.

But the player's desires will not trump the financial reality, and Barcelona might struggle to come up with the money required to sign the forward.

That could leave the path clear for the Manchester clubs to swoop, and United's interest appears to be the most serious.

The Red Devils already have plenty of attackers in their squad, although Anthony Martial faces an uncertain future and Jesse Lingard is set to leave as a free agent next summer.

