Manchester United transfer news: United and Chelsea on alert as Eduardo Camavinga weighs up Real Madrid move

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly monitoring the situation of Rennes youngster Eduardo Camavinga, whose preferred move to Real Madrid depends on Zinedine Zidane staying on as coach.

The 18-year-old midfielder has impressed at the Ligue 1 side over the last two seasons, capturing the attention of the Madrid giants.

According to AS, Camavinga is eager to play under Zidane at the Bernabeu as he thinks the French great would aid his development.

However, Zidane’s future as Madrid boss is uncertain and he has suggested since January that he might not be in charge at the club next season.

Camavinga’s move to the Spanish capital could depend on Zidane’s future, so United, Chelsea and PSG are keeping close tabs on the situation.

The France international is likely to command a big transfer fee when he does leave Rennes, but he enters the final year of his contract at the club this summer.

The youngster has scored one goal in 32 appearances in all competitions this season, helping Rennes to seventh place in Ligue 1.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

READ MORE

INTERVIEW Jude Bellingham: "It was never a case of this club over this club. For me, it was always Borussia Dortmund"

EURO 2020 England's creative renaissance provides an opportunity to compete with the best at Euro 2020

QUIZ! Can you name every club Sergio Aguero has scored against for Manchester City?