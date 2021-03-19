Manchester United transfer news: United and Leipzig tracking Barcelona starlet Ilaix Moriba

Manchester United and RB Leipzig are monitoring the contract situation of Barcelona’s 18-year-old midfielder Ilaix Moriba, say reports.

The teenager has broken into the La Liga giants’ first team this season and is regarded as a top prospect in Catalonia.

Moriba made his debut in a Copa del Rey win over Cornella in January and has since provided a goal and two assists in four La Liga appearances, as well as featuring from the bench in the Champions League last 16 second leg draw with PSG.

His development hasn't gone unnoticed, and Mundo Deportivo reports that United and Bundesliga side Leipzig are keeping tabs on the youngster’s situation.

The Spain Under-18 international’s current deal at Camp Nou expires in 2022, but his father Mamady, who also acts as his agent, has said that Moriba intends to stay with Barca barring any surprises.

The Guinea-born talent operates in the centre of midfield and has registered one goal and one assist in 10 games for the Barca B side this season.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FFT FEATURE Attacking players, defensive mindset: why Tottenham aren't scoring more under Mourinho

EUROPEAN GIANTS The best-run club in the world? Why Bayern Munich are so successful

QUIZ! Can you name every Champions League quarter-finalist since 2000?