Manchester United v Real Sociedad live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world

Manchester United v Real Sociedad live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 25 February, 8pm GMT

Manchester United already have one foot in the last 16 of the Europa League as they prepare to welcome Real Sociedad to Old Trafford.

When the draw was made, this tie was considered a potential banana skin for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. But United were superb in the first leg in the Basque Country last week, as the visitors ran riot on the counter-attack to register a 4-0 victory. The margin of that win gives United some breathing space going into the return fixture, and Solskjaer may opt to rest some of his key players ahead of a crunch clash with Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend.

United are on course to finish in the top four and the Europa League is perhaps less important to them than the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham, but Solskjaer will be desperate to burnish his reputation with a trophy as soon as possible.

Real Sociedad made a fantastic start to the season, but 2020/21 is in danger of petering out for Imanol Alguacil’s men. Real Sociedad were top of La Liga as recently as the middle of December, but they have since fallen out of the Champions League qualification spots.

Three straight league victories have bolstered their chances of finishing in the top four, but La Real will be disappointed that their Europa League adventure looks set to end in the first knockout round. Indeed, it would take an astonishing effort for Real Sociedad to overturn a four-goal deficit at Old Trafford.

Mason Greenwood and Eric Bailly could come back into the United team after dropping out for the 3-1 victory over Newcastle on Sunday. Axel Tuanzebe, Juan Mata and Alex Telles could also be handed starts by Solskjaer, who will have to make do without Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay and Phil Jones.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

