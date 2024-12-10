Manchester United want to replace Andre Onana, following weekend horror show: report

Manchester United are looking to move Andre Onana on, after difficult form since moving to Old Trafford.

Saturday saw the Red Devils suffer a second successive defeat in the Premier League under Ruben Amorim, with Nottingham Forest running out 3-2 winners away from home.

With Dan Ashworth leaving unexpectedly, however, focus has turned to the playing squad, with plenty of stars under threat as Amorim looks to transform his squad.

Manchester United want to upgrade on Andre Onana, with a new target identified

Ruben Amorim has a huge job ahead at Old Trafford (Image credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Onana was singled out for criticism at the weekend, when he conceded a weak goal to Forest that looked to be straight at him. At the end of the game, he proceeded to waste almost a minute taking a free-kick, when he refused to take it from the position the referee pointed at.

This isn't the first time that the Manchester United man has been slammed for performances, with question marks over his form when he first arrived at the club.

Onana has been criticised at United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Onana was a pick of former manager Erik ten Hag, who worked with the star at Ajax, but with the Dutchman no longer at the club, Fichajes in Spain have written that the Red Devils want to upgrade on the player.

The Cameroonian is apparently wanted in the Middle East. According to the report, Mike Maignan is being eyed, with his contract ending in 2026 meaning that a cheaper price could be negotiated.

Ranked at no.7 in FourFourTwo's list of the best goalkeepers in the world right now, Maigan has established himself as France's first-choice since Hugo Lloris's retirement and has been widely lauded for his performances at Milan since signing three seasons ago.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Maignan would be a good upgrade – but we wouldn't buy into these rumours just yet.

United reportedly want Mike Maigan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Onan is precisely the kind of goalkeeper who could slot into Amorim's style perfectly, with his ability on the ball one of his strong suits. United have a far bigger issue with the number of chances they're conceding – and Onana will begin to look better when that is addressed.

Maignan is worth €38 million, according to Transfermarkt. Next Sunday sees the Manchester Derby, as Premier League action returns.