Manchester United: Why recent Alejandro Garnacho comments could spell the end of Antony's time at Old Trafford

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho's recent comments could begin to spell the end for fellow team-mate Antony.

The Argentine winger scored twice as Erik ten Hag's side beat West Ham United 3-0 on Sunday and is seemingly adapting his new-found position.

Operating on the right, the teenager was preferred to the Red Devils' £80 million summer signing from Ajax and has admitted he is enjoying his tactical switch. With Marcus Rashford over on the left and Rasmus Hojlund operating as a sole striker, Ten Hag's recent attacking swap has so far yielded success.

Suddenly, Antony is the odd one out at United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Antony, who has scored just once all season for United, continues to be criticised for his performances. Having scored and assisted against Newport County in the Emirates FA Cup, the Brazilian has spent the last two games as a substitute.

Garnacho, who now has seven goals for the Red Devils this season, has recently admitted he is happy to play whether manager Ten Hag best sees him.

"We connect very good I think, with me now playing on the right," the youngster recently told MUTV. "With Rashy on the left, putting in crosses, and Bruno [Fernandes] in behind.

Manchester United have been resurgent in recent weeks (Image credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"We think we have a good team in the front. I always try to help the team, score and assist, but I don't care if I score or if it's Rasmus or Rashy who scores.

"I think we have to win and be in the top six again. We're above West Ham now, but we want to be in the Champions League next year, so we have to keep this momentum and try to win the next game.

"It's incredible to play with this team, in this stadium, a historic one, with these fans."

