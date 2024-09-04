Manchester United winger could make bigmove AFTER window's closed: report

Manchester United are said to have received late transfer interest in one of their forward options.

Despite the Premier League's summer window having slammed shut on August 31, other leagues around Europe still have a chance to buy and sell players, including Turkey, Greece and Belgium.

The Red Devils have already seen high-profile stars leave the club as INEOS eyes a new focus at Old Trafford under their player and staffing overhaul. However, with Erik ten Hag's side having suffered an indifferent start to the new season, things could be about to change once again.

According to Sports Witness, Fenerbahce have launched a late attempt to sign Antony from Manchester United with just nine days left until the window in Turkey closes for the summer. The Brazil international has seen himself frozen out of Ten Hag’s starting eleven amid criticism that his performances have been sub-par.

Antony arrived from Ajax last summer for a total fee of around £80million and has only scored 11 goals for the club. His last strike came against Burnley back in April and fellow youngsters Amad and Alejandro Garnacho have often been preferred over on the right of Manchester United's attack.

Transfermarkt values the 24-year-old at €25million (£21million) and it is thought Ten Hag fended off advances from clubs around Europe to keep Antony at the club over the summer. He is under contract at the Theatre of Dreams until 2027.

FourFourTwo admits it is hard to ignore the noise around Ten Hag's most expensive signing up to this point, especially given they were forced into paying so much for him just over twelve months ago. But given Jadon Sancho has already left on loan, chances are he will remain at Old Trafford this season but again faces heavy criticism until his performances begin to pick up.

