Manchester United winger could make bigmove AFTER window's closed: report

By
published

Manchester United have suffered a poor start to the new Premier League campaign under Erik ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are said to have received late transfer interest in one of their forward options.

Despite the Premier League's summer window having slammed shut on August 31, other leagues around Europe still have a chance to buy and sell players, including Turkey, Greece and Belgium. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.