Manchester United's first signing of the summer has already been agreed: report

Manchester United have reportedly already agreed their first signing of the transfer window.

The Red Devils didn't make a transfer until early July last summer, finding themselves behind a number of rivals who completed deals in May and June. Eventually, Tyrell Malacia was brought in, as Manchester United desperately sought to tie up a move for Frenkie de Jong.

This summer is shaping up to be different, however, with the club looking to make their decisions ahead of the season's conclusion – and now, one star looks set to join in the coming weeks.

Manchester United's first signing of last season came in July – fairly late, reportedly, compared to this season (Image credit: Getty)

According to Tuttomercatoweb (opens in new tab) in Italy, a deal for Napoli defender Kim Min-jae is close to being "agreed" upon, with United ready to sign the South Korean "immediately" to bolster their backline.

The club will even pay a premium of €3 million in order to get the move over the line quickly, according to the report.

Kim isn't the only star of Napoli's Scudetto-winning side that the Red Devils are interested in. Victor Osimhen has also courted attention from Ten Hag – who has previously been reported to be "obsessed" with the Nigerian (opens in new tab) – though Football Insider (opens in new tab) has recently claimed that the pursuit for the striker is over already.

Kim, however, is a much more attainable member of the side and could join for €50m – less than half of what Osimhen would cost.

Kim Min-jae looks close to signing for Manchester United (Image credit: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

On top of signing Kim, United are said to be "in pole position" for Monaco star Axel Disasi, according to the Manchester Evening News (opens in new tab). The club would pay around £40m for his services, according to reports.

Kim is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Manchester United stories

The rumour mill is ticking over when it comes to new faces at Old Trafford. Two Brighton stars have been linked, with another two Bundesliga players rumoured.

Three big names have been linked with exits, however, while James Ward-Prowse is reportedly on the midfield shortlist. Goncalo Ramos is a target and Bruno Fernandes might yet leave.