Marchetti returns for Cagliari

Marchetti is likely to be a substitute for Sunday's Serie A game but his return to the squad under coach Roberto Donadoni is still a step forward for the 28-year-old, who fell out with club president Massimo Cellino in July.

The keeper took Cagliari to an arbitration hearing late last year but a verdict was never agreed and Cellino opted not to sell him in the January transfer window.

Media reports had linked Marchetti with a move to Genoa for next season.