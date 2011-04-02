Marchetti returns for Cagliari
By app
MILAN - Italy's World Cup goalkeeper Federico Marchetti, who has not played since last June's finals after being banished by his club Cagliari having asked for a move, was named on Saturday in their squad to visit Genoa.
Marchetti is likely to be a substitute for Sunday's Serie A game but his return to the squad under coach Roberto Donadoni is still a step forward for the 28-year-old, who fell out with club president Massimo Cellino in July.
The keeper took Cagliari to an arbitration hearing late last year but a verdict was never agreed and Cellino opted not to sell him in the January transfer window.
Media reports had linked Marchetti with a move to Genoa for next season.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.