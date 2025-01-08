Marcus Rashford looks set for January loan move as Manchester United future becomes clearer: report

Marcus Rashford is looking for a new chapter away from Manchester United

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is set to leave the club on loan in January.

Rashford's brother and agent, Dwaine Maynard, met with club representatives at AC Milan on Monday to discuss a potential loan agreement. The 27-year-old has played just one 90-minute game since new head coach Ruben Amorim's arrival.

Suitors are said to be lining up to sign Rashford this month and the latest information suggests the Wythenshawe-born forward could be heading abroad as he looks to get his football career back on track once again.

Marcus Rashford has FOUR clubs chasing his signature this month

Marcus Rashford has seven goals for Man Utd this season (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

According to The Athletic, Rashford is liked by AC Milan, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund, with all three clubs working out plans to try and sign the England international on loan this month.

Tottenham Hotspur is another interested party, with Rashford's wages of £325,000-a-week said to be the biggest stumbling block at present.

Ruben Amorim has clearly made his mind up on Marcus Rashford's time at Manchester United (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Rashford missed the 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield due to 'illness' but has failed to see eye-to-eye with Amorim ever since he was appointed as Erik ten Hag's successor in November 2023.

Alejandro Garnacho is another player to have felt the wrath of the 39-year-old, as he seeks to find a correct way to balance his team on the pitch. The Red Devils have won just one of their last six games in all competitions.

FourFourTwo understands preparations are already being made at the club should Rashford leave on loan in January, with his exit in the summer now thought to be a full-blown conclusion.

INEOS are still looking at ways to satisfy the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rulings (PSR) in 2025 and it is thought high-profile names such as Rashford, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Victor Lindelof and Altay Bayindir will all leave to help do so.

In FourFourTwo's view, Manchester United still have a shed load of work to do to help restore them to the top of the English game. Amorim seems to be the correct candidate to help do so but players must now be shipped out.

Manchester United are in FA Cup action this weekend, as they travel to the Emirates Stadium to take on fellow Premier League side Arsenal in the third round of the competition.