Markovic free to leave Liverpool, says Klopp

Lazar Markovic can find a new club as he does not have a future at Liverpool, says manager Jurgen Klopp.

The winger has failed to make an impression in his three years at Anfield since a £20million move from Benfica.

Markovic spent time on loan at Sporting CP and Hull City last season and Klopp confirmed the 23-year-old is not in his plans for the new Premier League campaign.

"With Lazar, it's no secret that if he finds a club then we will negotiate," Klopp told the Liverpool Echo. "It was like this last year too.

"He's a really good player. I like him as a person. He's now fit and another one who is in the best shape since I've known him.

"Before he had problems with his groin but now he's good. There will be a club out there who needs him."

Watford are among the clubs linked with signing Markovic, with Marco Silva reportedly keen to reunite with the winger after he scored two Premier League goals on loan at Hull last season.