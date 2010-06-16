Marquez to captain Mexico against France

"It's a job for the most experienced to drive the youngsters and to be a link between the players and the coach. For this reason the captain tomorrow is going to be Rafa Marquez," coach Javier Aguirre told a news conference on Wednesday ahead of the match against the 1998 World Cup winners.

Marquez, 31, is set to retire from international football after the tournament having so far won 92 caps for his country and scoring 11 goals including the equaliser in the opening match against South Africa where midfielder Gerardo Torrado wore the armband.

Torrado has more international experience than Marquez having played 115 times, but Aguirre knows his defensive leader is also a potent attacking threat in what is an enormous game especially after Uruguay beat hosts South Africa 3-0 on Wednesday.

"We're going to play tomorrow as if it's our last match," the coach said.

