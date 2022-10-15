Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape following alleged breach of bail

Mason Greenwood has not played for Manchester United since his initial arrest in February

Manchester United and England forward Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The 21-year-old was initially arrested in February and released on bail while the police investigated the allegations. He has not played football since, but has still been receiving his £75,000-a-week wage – though the latest developments could change that.

Greenwood is now due at Manchester Magistrates' court on Monday.

Janet Potter, the Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: "The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

"All three counts relate to the same complainant."

"Specialist rape prosecutors from CPS North West's complex casework unit authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence received from Greater Manchester Police."

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "Greater Manchester Police has charged and remanded a 21-year-old man with controlling and coercive behaviour, attempted rape and Section 47 assault of a woman.

"Mason Greenwood will appear at Manchester & Salford Magistrates Court on Monday, October 17.

"He was arrested in the Trafford area earlier today (Saturday, October 15)."

Greater Manchester Police also confirmed that Greenwood was arrested on Saturday morning on suspicion of breaching his bail, with The Sun reporting that he had attempted to contact his alleged victim.

Greenwood has made 129 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 35 goals, and has one England cap.