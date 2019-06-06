Holland coach Ronald Koeman offers advice on which club Matthijs de Ligt should choose

According to the Mirror, Barcelona, Liverpool, Machester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus all want the player.

However, the 19-year-old's national team coach reckons he can help.

Ronald Koeman spoke to press before Holland's Nations League semi-final clash with England on Thursday night.

"I spoke to Matthijs one week ago about his future and that's secret," said Koeman, who played for both Ajax and Barcelona.

"What I told all the young players who may be thinking about making a step is that the most important thing is to keep playing.

"Keep getting minutes to develop your football, that's the most important thing, and the way the club is playing is also a really important reason to make your choice.

"He and his family, his agents and the people around him will make the best decision for him."

De Ligt is trying to keep a level head amid speculation and, in an interview with RTL4, has suggested he still has to weigh up his options.

"There are several options and I really want to pick the best one," he said.

"Logically, one option is better than another."

NOW TRY...

How Holland solved their dressing room problems – and became a shining force again

Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from England 4-1 Holland at Euro 96?