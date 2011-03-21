Matuidi replaces Cabaye in France squad
By app
PARIS - St Etienne midfielder Blaise Matuidi has replaced the injured Yohan Cabaye in France's squad for the Euro 2012 qualifier against Luxembourg and a friendly against Croatia, the French federation said on Monday.
Cabaye had been called up last week after Arsenal's Abou Diaby suffered a muscle injury but the Lille midfielder also picked up a muscle injury in a 2-1 Ligue 1 win at Brest on Saturday.
France travel to Luxembourg on Friday and entertain Croatia at the Stade de France on March 29.
Revised squad:
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Olympique Lyon), Steve Mandanda (Olympique Marseille), Cedric Carrasso (Girondins Bordeaux)
Defenders: Anthony Reveillere (Lyon), Gael Clichy (Arsenal), Philippe Mexes (AS Roma), Adil Rami (Lille), Mamadou Sakho (Paris St Germain), Bacary Sagna (Arsenal), Patrice Evra (Manchester United), Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal)
Midfielders: Alou Diarra (Bordeaux), Blaise Matuidi (St Etienne), Yoann Gourcuff (Lyon), Yann M'Vila (Stade Rennes), Samir Nasri (Arsenal), Florent Malouda (Chelsea)
Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kevin Gameiro (FC Lorient), Guillaume Hoarau (PSG), Jeremy Menez (Roma), Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich), Loic Remy (Marseille)
