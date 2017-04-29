Melo among four suspended after Penarol-Palmeiras brawl

Felipe Melo is among four players handed three-match provisional suspensions by CONMEBOL after violence marred the end of the Copa Libertadores match between Penarol and Palmeiras.

Palmeiras came from two goals down to triumph 3-2 at the Estadio Campeon del Siglo, a result which left five-time champions Penarol bottom of Group 5.

Tempers flared after the final whistle with a brawl breaking out between players and club officials, with former Brazil international Melo seen throwing a punch at unused Penarol substitute Matias Mier.

Both players have been handed three-match bans by South American football's governing body for their role in the clashes, which led to violence in the stands.

Penarol duo Nahitan Nandez and Lucas Hernandez have received the same sanction.

Penarol president Juan Pedro Damiani accused Melo of starting the clashes in Montevideo, but Palmeiras tweeted footage of the events that appeared to show a player from the Uruguayan side striking an opponent beforehand.

Veja como tudo começou.April 28, 2017

Melo was involved in controversy when the sides met at Allianz Parque two weeks prior, accusing a player from the Uruguayan side of racially abusing him.