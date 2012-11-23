Menez ruled out of PSG's tussle with Troyes

France forward Menez was left out of the squad for Saturday's game along with the injured Kevin Gameiro, Thiago Motta and Mathieu Bodmer.

As expected, Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back in the squad after a two-game suspension.

Paris Saint-Germain are third in the standings with 23 points from 13 matches, two points adrift of leaders Olympique Lyonnais who have a game in hand.