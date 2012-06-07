Milan confirm interest in Barca starlet Thiago

The Rossoneri missed out on the Serie A title last season to Juventus and are keen on bringing a number of fresh faces to San Siro over the summer.

Alcantara appears to be one of those on the club's wish list, with rumours suggesting he could be part of a deal that would see Silva move to Camp Nou.

Milan would welcome the opportunity of bagging the Spain international, but director general Ariedo Braida stopped short of suggesting the Brazilian defender could move in the opposite direction.

"We like Thiago Alcantara, that is for sure," Braida told COPE Radio. "He is a great player."

Alcantara is a product of the famous La Masia youth system in Barcelona, but has found first-team opportunities hard to come by after making his debut in 2009.