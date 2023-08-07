Mo Salah's agent clarifies Liverpool star's future amid £155m offer from Saudi Arabia

Mo Salah's agent has publicly responded to the speculation that the Liverpool forward could be leaving the club this summer, with a huge offer on the table from Saudi Arabia.

A report from Saudi Arabia outlet Al Riyadiah suggested that Al Ittihad are preparing to offer Liverpool £60m to sign Salah, with the Egyptian earning £155m over a two-year contract.

Al-Ittihad are the current Saudi Pro League champions, are managed by Nuno Espirito Santo and have already signed Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante this summer.

Two Liverpool players have already been sold to Saudi Arabian sides this summer, too, with Jordan Henderson joining Steven Gerrard at Al Ettifaq for £12m while Fabhino has also signed for Al Ittihad after a £40m transfer.

However, Salah won't be joining them, with his agent Ramy Abbas clarifying the 31-year-old's desire to remain at Anfield.

“If we considered leaving Liverpool this year," Abbas said on Twitter, "we wouldn’t have renewed the contract at the club last summer. Mohamed remains committed to Liverpool."

Salah's agent has said he will remain at Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Salah signed a three-year contract with Liverpool in July 2022, committing his future to the club in a deal worth £350,000-per-week. A couple of months before that, the prolific goalscorer exclusively told FourFourTwo that "it's not all about the money", suggesting the day he leaves Liverpool will be really sad.

Al Riyadiah does suggest that a source close to Salah claims negotiations are happening with Al Ittihad, though Abbas has since rebuffed that suggestion.

Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud has also reacted on Twitter, stating that Salah “wants to stay in Europe for one more year at least,” while Liverpool have “no intention” of selling. According to Mahmoud, negotiations between the two parties amount to little more than an exploratory phone call between Al Ittihad representatives and Abbas.

Karim Benzema has moved to Al Ittihad this summer, the same club that are trying to sign Salah (Image credit: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

