Modric: Bale should join me in Madrid
By Nick Moore
Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has urged former Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Gareth Bale to join him at the Bernabeu.
Modric has made six appearances for the Spanish champions so far this season after his summer arrival from White Hart Lane.
Bale, meanwhile, has previously been linked with a move to Europe and Modric believes Madrid would be the perfect destination.
"He should play for Real Madrid and I hope he'll come," the 27-year-old told BBC Radio Wales. "It would be amazing and I think he can [play for Real Madrid]. He's a good enough player."
