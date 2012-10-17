Modric: Bale should join me in Madrid

Modric has made six appearances for the Spanish champions so far this season after his summer arrival from White Hart Lane.

Bale, meanwhile, has previously been linked with a move to Europe and Modric believes Madrid would be the perfect destination.

"He should play for Real Madrid and I hope he'll come," the 27-year-old told BBC Radio Wales. "It would be amazing and I think he can [play for Real Madrid]. He's a good enough player."

By Joe Brewin