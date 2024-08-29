Mohamed Salah makes shock admission about Liverpool future

Mohamed Salah has made a surprise revelation about this future at Liverpool, hinting that no decision is forthcoming in his current contract situation.

With less than a year remaining on his Liverpool deal, Salah is free to leave the club at the end of the 2024/25 season for free. In fact, he's allowed to start speaking to clubs outside of England on January 1 and even sign a pre-contract agreement, meaning there's little time to waste in negotiations.

But while he, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are all out of contract next summer, Salah seems undisturbed. Speaking ahead of playing Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, Salah admitted that his future isn't a pressing issue for him.

VIDEO: Why Newcastle United Want Marc Guehi SO Badly

"I think with time you get more wisdom, more wise," Salah told Sky Sports. "Coming into the season, I was like, 'OK, I have one year left so let's just enjoy it'.

"I'm not thinking about the contract right now, I'm not thinking about anything because I'm just enjoying it [playing for Liverpool]. I don't want to think about next year, I don't want to think about the future. Let's just enjoy the last year and we will see.

"The most important thing is that I'm taking things one day at a time and just grateful to be here - and that's it."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Salah has started the new season strongly (Image credit: Getty Images)

Part of Salah's decision could centre around the arrival of Arne Slot as manager, replacing the beloved Jurgen Klopp. While things have started well under the Dutchman, with two wins in two games, Salah highlights the differences between the two bosses.

"It's been a big change," Salah said. "I had been with Jurgen for seven or eight years, but now with the new manager there's different things. I enjoyed it before and I'm enjoying it now.

"We play a different kind of football now. The manager now wants to control the ball all the time - with Jurgen, sometimes we'd just go counter-press and try to attack all the time in their half. But now we need to control the game, sometimes slow things down because that's part of the plan, and that's a big difference."

Salah believes there are big differences between Slot and Klopp (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Mohamed Salah and Liverpool news

'We didn’t care about looking stupid': How Liverpool 'ignored' Mohamed Salah's unsuccessful Chelsea spell when signing the Egyptian in 2017

Liverpool tipped to OBLITERATE their transfer record for Mohamed Salah replacement

Liverpool offer accepted for surprise new signing: report