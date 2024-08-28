Liverpool offer accepted for surprise new signing: report

Liverpool are still yet to add a senior signing to their 2024/25 squad. But that might be about to change.

The Reds confirmed Giorgi Mamardashvili as the first major recruit of the Arne Slot era, though the Georgian isn't going to be a part of plans this season. He will stay at Valencia until next summer, with the Liverpool squad still exactly the same as it was last term.

Yet there has been a bid for a new player. Slot may yet add a surprise buy to his group before deadline day, as the Reds look to evolve their side, rather than force a revolution.

Liverpool have signed Giorgi Mamardashvili (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb claims that Liverpool's €15 million offer for Federico Chiesa has been accepted. The move is somewhat of a shock, given that it's come entirely out of the blue.

The deal isn't done just yet, however, with Barcelona still in the mix to sign the Italian. The Catalan giants lack the financial power to move for Chiesa unrestricted though, and will likely have to sell someone before they bring in another player.

Italian journalist Giovanni Albanese says that Chiesa is still weighing up his options. He is said to be giving it another few hours before deciding on whether he wants Liverpool or Barça.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this is a shrewd, calculated gamble that will add another creative spark to Liverpool's attack – and someone more in the mould of Slot's kind of player. With no obvious marquee forward available, a move for a cheaper option makes a lot of sense.

Chiesa is weighing up his options (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 26-year-old might be a replacement for another star, however. Darwin Nunez is linked with an exit, with Arsenal said to be interested.

Chiesa is worth €35m, as per Transfermarkt. His contract expires next summer.

